Bringing a “Miracle” to the Mountains

Video shows a Frazier Park resident who goes by "Miracle," and his goal to boost the community.

By offering free services, Miracle launches multiple initiatives to bring the community together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One local, who goes by Miracle, gives back to the mountain communities by offering free services.

“I believe I can help this whole community without asking for one cent from the people, and that’s by offering free services,” said Miracle. He encourages people to “Give, give, give. Never expect.”

Since moving to the mountains, Miracle says he fell in love with the community. Soon after, he started planning ways to help the neighborhood.

“I was sleeping in my car for a couple of months, just writing, writing, writing,” said Miracle. “And I started brainstorming and I realized what great people we have in Frazier Park.”

It all began with free roadside service throughout Frazier Park. Within the first two weeks, Miracle answered 28 calls.

“...Okay, that’s changing 28 lives in two weeks,” said Miracle.

And, he says it's just the beginning.

Miracle recently launched food delivery services in the mountains– a commodity many big towns have, but not smaller communities like Frazier Park.

Miracle considers food delivery, “... A basic essential that everybody else gets and we don’t have. Why shouldn’t we have it?”

And he’s not alone. He's received help from other locals, people he calls “Miracles Angels”.

One of his angels is Jackie Ryan, who said, “Miracle has been such a blessing since he’s been up here. Instantly became family.”

Ryan says she is also very involved with the community, between working at a local high school and helping with the Frazier Mountain Little League.

“There are so many people that are helpful in the community,” said Ryan. “But it was just like his energy and his spark just kind of re-lit the fire that had dulled down.”

With help from the angels, Miracle begins his next quest– attempting to clear up graffiti throughout the Frazier Park community.

Plus, hosting community meetings, talking about topics such as the Neighborhood Watch.

Miracle says he’s turned things around for himself, “I used to be homeless. I used to live in the streets. I used to do drugs and just because you do all that stuff doesn’t mean that you don’t have a second chance in life. Have faith.”

He wants to offer the same faith to the mountain community.

“I wanna show the world that just because you’re going through a bad time in your life, the sun’s gonna come out after every rainstorm,” Miracle said. “You can’t have the rainbow without a little rain.”

If you’re interested in being a part of Miracle’s mission, he invites the community to text him at 213-522-1176. To follow along, he suggests following one of the Miracle Facebook groups.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

