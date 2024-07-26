Connecting to nature and literature in the mountains

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — After a long day, it’s nice to curl up in a good book and enjoy the mountain breeze. One non-profit encourages the community to do just that at their Books in the Woods event.



Connecting writers and readers off the page.

Books in the Woods, hosted by Adventure Ink, hopes to increase California’s literacy rate while promoting local authors.

The book fair takes place on Saturday, July 27 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Lilac Stage.

California has one of the lowest literacy rates in the country. According to World Population Review, California has a literacy rate of 76.9%.

One local bookstore in Pine Mountain Club is hoping to increase this number.

Gisa Seeholzer with Books in the Woods said, “Books in the Woods is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and it provides programs for children and adults, both writing and reading as well as nature events and learning more about the mountain.”

The book fair is being hosted by Adventure Ink; a locally owned bookstore in the mountains.

William Graney, co-owner of Adventure Ink, said their first ‘Books in the Woods’ event connects readers to the person behind the book.

“The reason for the name of the store is I wanted to focus on the adventure genre of books, sailing journals, mountaineering expeditions, and that kind of stuff,” said Graney.

The book fair will open with its first performer– Gary Albyn.

“...He was a helicopter pilot in Rhodesia in the 70s during the wars there,” said Graney. “And so he’s led a very kind of Indiana Jones colorful life, he has a very intense passion for elephants... While he was in Iraq during the war… he wrote this epic poem about elephants.”

The event will also bring in two New York Times bestselling authors, Laurie Frankel and Ginny Myers Sain.

Meanwhile, some stories come right out of your neighborhood, showcasing the work of local authors.

“I hope people can connect and not only will it allow for authors to get exposure, but it allows them to maybe come in and do one-on-one stuff inside the bookstore,” said Seeholzer.

The book fair is for all ages– from a kid’s zone operated by youth ambassadors, to panels, for anyone wanting to put their pen to paper.

“I hope for adults that they do take the time to listen to the speakers coming up and that they’re able to have an open mind when it comes to reading,” said Seeholzer.

