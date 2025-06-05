Watch Now
Crews battling the 'Fort Fire' along Southbound I-5 near Lebec

County fire officials are estimating the size at more than 130 acres, 5% contained
A grass fire is burning along Southbound Interstate 5 near Lebec
FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Crews battling the 'Fort Fire' along Southbound I-5 near Lebec

  • Four hand crews are working overnight on containment lines
  • One helicopter was requested for night drops, with one more arriving this morning, along with 2 air tankers
  • No reports of structures damaged or injuries

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Kern County fire officials said the Fort Fire started around 11:30 pm Wednesday along southbound Interstate 5 near Lebec. The fire grew slowly, with overnight estimates putting its size at more than 130 acres, characterized by a moderate rate of spread. It was listed as five percent contained. Live pictures show the fire moving up the hillside.
Officials on scene tell 23ABC that more resources are being coordinated to move into the area this morning, and to expect slowing along the I-5 throughout Thursday.
We'll bring you updates on air and online.

