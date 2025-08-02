Fiesta Days: Frazier Park's 57-year tradition of fun, food, and family

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — For 57 years, Frazier Park Fiesta Days has brought generations together.

Wade Jones, the president of the Mountain Memories Association, says he was born and raised in Frazier Park.

“To me, it’s like the ultimate family reunion. So I see friends and family that I haven’t seen in years, but we all know we’re going to be at this out here,” said Jones.

For the past 18 years, he’s been a part of the Mountain Memories Association, who puts on events, such as Fiesta Days.

But the Jones family has been involved in the community for generations.

“It started actually with my great-grandfather, who was running the VFW Pancake Breakfast, and then it grew from there,” said Justin Jones, the vendor coordinator for Fiesta Days and Wade Jones’ son.

Fiesta Days brings in traditions that date back more than half a century for Frazier Park, such as the pokey.

“If you don’t have a button, you get arrested by the honorary sheriff. It’s one of those things that we try to make more child friendly while keeping that old frontier-like vibe when it comes to the event itself,” said Justin Jones.

Beyond the games, rides, and activities, Wade Jones shares that, for his family and others in the mountains, it's about bringing people together.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt asked, “What does it mean to you to be putting on this event with your son?”

Wade Jones responded, “It means the world to me. I mean my son is, he was my world, always will be. But to have him right next to me is like having my best friend, and it's kind of like every good part of me is him.”

Fiesta Days runs from August 1-3 at the park in Frazier Park.

