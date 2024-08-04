Frazier Park celebrates its 56th annual Fiesta Days

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — From face painting, to roller coasters, to live music– Frazier Park prepares for a fiesta in the mountains.



Frazier Park travels ‘through the decades’ in their annual event.

Don't forget to get a button at Fiesta Days, otherwise, you might up behind bars.

Fiesta Days in the mountains runs from August 2-4, 2024.

Since 1968, the Mountain Memories Association puts on Fiesta Days.

Wade Jones, president of the Mountain Memories Association, was born and raised in Frazier Park.

“Seeing the kids actually go out and enjoy the time seeing kids run through here, I remember being a kid myself running through here,” said Jones. “...The more kids involved… the longer we’re gonna have this event.”

He’s experienced both sides of Fiesta Days– from running around, enjoying the fair, now to running behind the scenes.

“To me, it’s the most important part of the community,” said Jones. “... And it kind of compliments the rest of the hill's events that we have.”

Fiesta Days holds on to some traditions, such as the pokey or the royal flush.

But Jones said it’s crucial to get the next generation involved.

“I have a kid that I’m personally sponsoring in some way shape or fashion– Life on the Hook, and she does a lot of crochet animals, and she pitched me for a booth at 11 years old,” said Jones.

Now four years later, Evalyn continues her crochet business, Life on a Hook, each Fiesta Days.

“It’s like our town fair, I think it’s a little different from other fairs,” said Evalyn. “You know, we got the rides over there. Many amazing vendors.”

This year’s Fiesta Days lasts until Sunday, August 4, 2024.

