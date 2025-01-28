First I-5 snow closure of the year impacts thousands

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — Over the weekend, the mountain communities received a good amount a snow, leading to icy roads and the closure of the I-5. Officials say it's never their first option as it impacts thousands.

Initially, the I5 at the grapevine was shut down by CHP officials at around 10:30 pm Sunday night due to icy roads caused by the decrease in temperatures.

According to CHP officials, a highway closure is never their first option due to the many impacts it may bring to daily commuters and commercial truck drivers.

Commuter Eric Morgan stating the closure impacted his family as they spent the night in a hotel waiting it out.

"Traveling from Visalia we're trying to get down to Anaheim and go to Disneyland but our car broke down on the way so now we're stuck here while the car is getting repaired and now we're just trying to get back home,” said Morgan.

Monday afternoon is when conditions started to lighten up and with the sun coming out, Officer DC Williams with CHP says they ultimately decided to reopen the roads.

However, Williams says their concerns are regrind the current weather status.

"The sun is out so you have the snow that's melting, it’s going to be running out, onto the roadways keeping the road surface somewhat wet and tonight there is a freeze watch in the area through Wednesday so we are concerned about ice,” said Williams.

CHP officials are hopeful to keep the grapevine open, but a second shutdown may occur if the icy roads become an issue from Monday night’s freeze watch.

