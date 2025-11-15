Flood Watch Issued as Powerful Storm Targets Mountain Communities

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — Just off the I5 in Lebec where as you can see that this is just one of the sandbag stations throughout Kern County set up early Friday, in preparation for a storm system that hasn’t been this significant in quite some time.

“Were getting rain, we’re getting the heavy winds that are blowing the storms in and this being one of the first major rain storms that we’ve had,” said Officer D.C. Williams.

Officer Williams with CHP says the storm has already brought wet and cloudy conditions across Kern County, and desert and mountain communities are expected to get the greatest impact.

In the Frazier Park and Lebec area, a flood watch remains in place through Saturday afternoon, expected to bring at least 3 inches of rain, but Officer Williams says that isn’t their only concern.

“The fires that occurred during fire season there’s not a lot of vegetation thats gonna be holding the dirt so there is the potential of rocks falling, there is the potential for mudslides,” said Officer Williams.

And conditions have already posed issues in the mountains, with multiple weather-related accidents taking place overnight.

“There were some big rigs on the I5 through the grapevine which did cause the freeway to be shutdown for some time while they were able to clear the big rigs from the lanes,” said Officer Williams. “There were a couple of accidents from motorists taking those back roads where there was debris in the road.”

Speaking with commuters at the Flying J, drivers tell me what their safety check list looks like for conditions like these.

“Pay attention to the road conditions, be as cautious as possible, be as safe as possible,” said driver Charles Duchscher.

“Give enough space between you and the vehicles in front of you,” said driver Tony Marquez.

As heavy rain approaches, a total of nine sandbag locations have been set up throughout the county.

However a bigger concern rises as well, additional traffic on the I5 due to the opening of the Hard Rock Casino.

CHP reminds drivers to slow their speed and keep the Caltrans app open for changing conditions as the storm strengthens — small precautions protect families and first responders.

