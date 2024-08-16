FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Frazier Park Elementary School has big plans for the new school year.



The bobcats reunite for the new school year.

The science, technology, engineering, art, and math lab incorporates critical thinking for students.

Nearly 250 students are attending Frazier Park Elementary and 725 throughout the El Tejon Unified School District.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Michael McNelis, principal ofFrazier Park Elementary School, said the school is constantly growing.

One of the ways is through their “STEAM” program– which stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

“We had implemented it last year and this year, everybody’s gonna be using it,” said McNelis. “It enhances the student's critical thinking skills so that they’re able to take what they know, and take it to the next level.”

Sara Haflich, superintendent of the El Tejon Unified School District, said, “We just put in a brand new STEAM lab here at the elementary school where there’s tons of hands-on activities and things that have to do with robotics and science.”

But it's much more than that. School officials said they understand that not every student learns at the same pace.

In recent years, Frazier Park Elementary started using iReady.

“It kind of has different components to it. One is if they take a diagnostic at the beginning of the year on the computer, self-paced, and then we analyze the data and see where they need help with,” said Mary Hon, a reading intervention specialist.

For students who need a bit more help, the school also offers intervention classes.

“Students may go to intervention for maybe two weeks because it’s just one foundational skill that they were missing and then they can go back to class,” said McNelis. “It’s like a revolving door to make sure that the students get what they need.”

“Then they can go to class and work on skills like playing games and taking brain breaks and things,” said Hon. “So they’re learning and they don’t even know it.”

With roughly 245 students enrolled in the elementary school and 725 throughout the El Tejon Unified School District, Haflich said this does not limit the educational opportunities for families in the mountain communities.

“That’s my number one goal is to be able to offer a place up here where people can live and love the mountains and love the weather, but also have a top-notch education,” said Haflich.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

