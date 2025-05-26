Frazier Park's VFW Post 9791 hosts community picnic and Memorial Day service

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — The VFW post 9791 in Frazier Park prepares for its first community picnic, and highlights the services they offer year-round.



While Memorial Day recognizes fallen warriors, the Veterans of Foreign War in Frazier Park also supports champions who are still with us.

As the VFW prepares for its Memorial Day services, they also give back to the community.

The VFW post 9791 hosts its Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. at the park in Frazier Park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s military members that have given their lives so that they can live theirs the way they want. I mean, freedom in the U.S. is hard to come by,” said Rhonda Igo, a member of the

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9791 which has been serving Frazier Park since 1948.

The post has been supporting not just veterans, but the community as a whole.

Igo says one of the ways the VFW gives back is by giving mountain residents medical equipment they may need.

“... we have medical equipment that is donated to us,” said Igo, “And it’s free to anybody in the community that needs it, from veterans on.”

Specific to veterans, they also lend a helping hand for those wanting to apply for disability.

“We can help and support them and give them the numbers and the information they need,” said Igo.

For family members of veterans in the mountains, they offer scholarship funds.

Igo says, “... the scholarship fund is given out to any kids that are children, nieces, and nephews of a veteran that’s up here in the mountain community.”

With all of these resources being offered to the community, how does the VFW keep their doors open?

Well, bingo!

Every Saturday, the VFW hosts bingo night, where $10 buys you 11 games.

“These little things [are] what keeps us alive and actually able to help the community,” said Igo.

On Memorial Day, the VFW will host its first community picnic at 11 a.m., followed by their Memorial Day ceremony.

“For veterans that have passed up here, a lot of times the families bring us items that were from them, we put them up on the walls, we display them. And if they receive flags for the coffin, we’ll hang them up for special occasions like Memorial Day,” said Igo. “I have a World War II veteran that passed, so we’re gonna use one of their flags… this ceremony.”

