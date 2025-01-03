Fueling the future: California’s largest supercharger station is coming to Lebec

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — If you're driving an electric vehicle, a new supercharger station is being built in Lebec that will include more than 100 Tesla charging stalls.



While it's not complete yet, the new Lebec Travel Center is expected to be the largest Tesla Supercharger station in California.

HRI Development plans on completing the Lebec Travel Center by Thanksgiving 2025.

The Lebec Travel Center is located just off of Frazier Mountain Rd. off ramp, along Ralphs Ranch Rd.

Hamo Rostamian, president of HRI Development, says construction started about two months ago for the Lebec Travel Center.

“We’re here today at the site of the Lebec Travel Center which is a unique project, one of its first kinds that puts together the EV experience along with traditional fueling,” said Rostamian.

In mid-November, they opened up 40 superchargers– but that’s just the start.

HRI Development plans on having 112 superchargers at this location.

“One of the concepts that we have been executing on is the approach to fueling stations of the future, which is an approach where EV charging experience exists in the same place with traditional fueling,” said Rostamian.

For cybertruck owner Grant Woods, it's his first time at this new location.

“This is one of the first supercharging sites in California to unlock the max charging speed on the cybertruck, which is pretty cool,” said Woods.

HRI Development says the Lebec Travel Center plans to offer something beyond a place to refill– an experience.

“This is my first trip in our Tesla, so to know that I can go see my daughters anytime and know that there’s great charging stations,” said Tesla owner Lisa Macaluso.

She says while her car is charging, she typically looks for a place to settle in and work.

“There was an In-n-Out and I brought my computer in and did work while I was waiting. So having a lounge nearby will be great,” said Macaluso.

According to HRI Development, the Lebec Travel Center will feature a 7-eleven store with an expanded food selection and dedicated EV, or electric vehicle, lounge.

“... it has one of its first EV lounges, that would hopefully be a trend that would serve the EV audience more specifically,” said Rostamian.

He adds that the location is determined to connect all sorts of drivers.

“This is also very unique because it has two arrival experiences. So there are two entrances, one for the EV side and one for the traditional fueling side,” said Rostamian. “And there are multiple positives that come out of that. One is obviously convenience for people who have multiple modes of transportation, but more importantly the cultural interaction of learning about the phenomenon and the comfort and the practicality of it.”

