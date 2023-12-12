Watch Now
It's a Pine Mountain Club Christmas!

Locals of all ages come together to celebrate the holidays
  • Video shows the Pine Mountain Club "Christmas in the Village" event.
  • The event took place on Saturday, December 9.
  • Featuring a parade, kids of all ages singing, and a raffle– locals considered the event a success.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Children singing, people passing, meeting smile after smile” – that’s how Pine Mountain Club knows it’s Christmas time.

Steve Burkett, who both coordinated and produced the “Christmas in the Village” event, brought the magic of the holidays to families throughout the community.

“We put emphasis this year on the kids having all the choirs,” Burkett said. “In years past, we’ve tried to do a more entertainment-type thing.”

The event even featured a magical guest.

Santa Claus Pine Mountain Club

Saturday’s event included a parade, raffle, and music from local artists.

“I really like the turnout we had this year,” Burkett said. “With the kids and I mean, come on– four and five year old kids singing, it doesn’t get much better than that, right?”

Being a small town, Burkett said Christmas in the Village is “just like a Hallmark movie.”

From the children dancing on stage, to the parents soaking in the moment, even Santa himself; the community says they wish all a sweet holiday season.

Missed Christmas in the Village? There are still some Holiday Happenings in the mountain communities.

