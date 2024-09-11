“It’s all about family”, a new cafe opens in the mountains

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — In Bakersfield, there are cafes on nearly every block. But for the mountains, it's harder to come by. A new cafe and catering business opens up shop with the community's support.



For many living in Frazier Park, it requires a drive out of town to get groceries or a cup of joe. But with the opening of a new cafe, you can just drive up to the window.

My Mother and Me Cafe and Catering opened their doors to the mountain community on Labor Day.

The cafe is located at 3011 Mt Pinos Way, Frazier Park.

My Mother and Me Cafe and Catering is still working on setting a grand opening date.

Lori Potter said cooking and baking have always been a part of her life.

“It’s all about family and I’m overjoyed that we’re together,” said Potter.

When she saw local property become available for rent, Potter said she was ready to bring what she’d learned to the table.

“I was raised with five other siblings and each one of us had different areas that we excelled in. I stood by my mother’s side and helped cook for the family business,” said Potter. “I was in the kitchen all the time and we always had home-cooked meals by mom. So everything is inspired by what she taught me.”

“It was truly a labor of love to get that door open,” said Potter.

While the business is just getting its footing, Potter has big plans and says the business will help bring life to the mountains.

“There are so few establishments here to eat so that you’re really up against just a couple of small places and then you only have fast food as an option,” Potter said. “This is just something where we needed more here, the space became available, and I think I can help to fill that void.”

