It’s one of the biggest mysteries in many mountain communities: the legend of Bigfoot

California has reported the most Bigfoot sightings out of every state, this according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

Bigfoot researcher Robert Collier with the BFRO shares what he’s seen throughout his state-wide expeditions.

Robert Collier is a believer.

“I grew up outdoors fishing, hunting, that kind of name, backpacking, hiking… I was always out in the woods,” said Collier. “I’m like… [are] there bigfoots out here?”

But at first, he was a bit skeptical.

“When I started this it wasn’t that I didn’t believe in them, but I need to see it, I need to taste it, I need to touch it, I need to feel it, I need to do all that,” said Collier.

In 2011, Collier joined the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Throughout his expeditions, Collier’s fascination caught the attention of the BFRO founder, Matt Moneymaker.

“I started the BFRO back in the mid-90s because I realized there had to be an organization that would bring together people who were interested in the subject and connect them with people who had sightings,” said Moneymaker.

He said the internet was a big turning point– people throughout the country sharing their findings.

“When the internet came along, reports started coming in from other parts of the country in large numbers,” said Moneymaker.

He then started to investigate these reports alongside three other researchers, which became the show "Finding Bigfoot" on Animal Planet.

“Some part of every state, there’s wilderness where there’s bear and deer,” said Moneymaker. “And that’s where the Bigfoots will be.”

Collier has been on a handful of expeditions throughout the Sierra Nevada mountains since joining the BFRO.

Now, sharing his findings with the Pine Mountain Club community at the Bigfoot Cafe.

Collier says the crowd had a mix of believers and skeptics, which he says is understandable– but he encourages non-believers to keep an open mind.

“It’s out there, but again, you have to start somewhere,” said Collier. “And an expedition is a good way to do it or some other group that they find and just get involved in it.”

If you happen to run across the sasquatch, you can report your sighting at https://www.bfro.net/ .

