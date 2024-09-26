‘Journey in Time’ and music at the Kern County Fair

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — Five years ago, Journey in Time was making a name for themselves in the mountain communities. Now, they’re setting up to perform at the Kern County Fair.



If you're a frequent visitor at The Perch, then you may know the local band, Journey in Time.

Now, the band is embarking on a journey off the mountain, and into the Kern County Fair for the first time.

Journey in Time performs at the Frontier Stage on Friday, September 27 at 7:30pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Five years ago, musician Mark Moulin was looking for another performer on one fateful holiday.

“It was Thanksgiving and [Mark] couldn't find anybody to play with them, and he called me in my lonely life,” said Steve Burkett. “I was available, but that started our relationship.”

That’s what sparked Journey in Time– a local band that started in the mountains, growing in members and reach.

The band features Steve Burkett, Pam Burkett, Mark Moulin, as well as guest members Rogey Wynfield, Steve Wilkinson, Brain Burwell, and Brian Meehan.

While the band has performed in the Taft, Delano, and Tehachapi– now they’re hitting the stage at the Kern County Fair.

“We were playing at the Fiesta Days here and this lady came specifically to hear us, and she came up afterwards, and she said, ‘Would you guys like to play at the Kern County Fair?’ And I almost passed out,” said Burkett.

Journey in Time performs songs from the top 100 billboard hits, but they specify in songs from the 60s and 70s– from when they grew up.

“People will come up to us on a break or afterwards, and they’ll say ‘that song that you did, that was my favorite song in high school at my prom.’ It takes them back to that time,” said Burkett. “That’s worth it to me right there when people tell us about memories that those songs bring back.”

Now, they’re excited to reach out to more people and hopefully inspire those at the fair.

“Future musicians and songwriters might come and they would see us… Cause that’s what happened to me as a little kid, seeing live pro players, and wow, this is wonderful,” said Moulin.

Throughout their journey, the band remembers its roots.

“We’re very excited about playing at the fair, and we feel honored to actually represent the mountain communities,” said Burkett. “We’re friends with all the bands up here, and everybody knows everybody. We all support each other, so we feel like we’re the ones supporting the mountains for playing at the fair.”

Moulin adds, “Thank god for music and people and just everything good.”

