Mega Millions? Now, it’s Mega Billions

About a year ago, a $1.7 billion dollar lottery ticket was sold at this store in Frazier Park.

Now as the Mega Millions lottery climbs to similar numbers, some people in the mountains are spending hundreds hoping to make more than a billion.

If you're feeling the odds are in your favor keep in mind Mega Millions says your chance of winning is one in 302 million.

Feeling like a million bucks?

Well, some people are feeling like a billion as customers throughout Kern County are spending hundreds– in hopes of making over a billion dollars.

“I would say at least one out of every two has bought a [Mega Millions] lottery ticket,” said Brant Williams, a cashier at the Shell gas station in Downtown Bakersfield.

Williams says they’ve seen more people coming in on Friday ahead of the $1.15 billion Mega Millions drawing.

Both participants and non-participants speculate what they would do with the money.

“Oh boy, we'll find a good accountant, that’d be the first thing,” said Jane Bunk, a Pine Mountain Club resident.

“If I won that kind of money I would for sure donate to my church,” said Williams. “My church is building so I would for sure give them all the money they need to finish it, pay off my student loans, pay off my car, and I’ll probably just try to find good things to do for people.”

“Pay off all my debt, that's my first thing I would do,” said Erica Smeltzer, a Lamont resident.

Rebecca Munoz, who also works at Shell, says they sold $300 worth of Mega Million lottery tickets within just 25 minutes.

But in the mountain communities, the Midway Market and Liquor has surpassed this amount in a single purchase.

A cashier at the Midway Market says one person bought $400 worth of Mega Million lottery tickets, with another purchasing $200 worth– both on Friday.

“We’re hoping for a replay,” said Bunk, who says she purchased just two tickets– that her day isn’t over yet.

“The odds would be me getting hit by lightning and bit by a shark at the same time,” said Bunk. “But we gotta try. Someone has to win, so why not us?”

Since selling the winning Powerball lottery ticket of $1.76 billion just over a year ago, some participants think this may add just a bit of luck.

Good luck!

