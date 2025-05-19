Moving mountains through food, vendors, and music

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Lilac Festival connects the mountain communities to organizations both on and off the mountain.



With a population just over 2,000, Pine Mountain Club brings out more than this number each year to their annual Lilac Festival.

This event bridges the gap between generations and communities, both big and small, through live music, fresh food, and by supporting local businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jeff Mowry says he’s been attending the Lilac Festival since moving to Pine Mountain Club 29 years ago.

While he’s been doing real estate for about 25 of those years, he and his son opened up a candy business just two years ago– selling brittle and ice cream at the festival.

“I’ve been making candy and ice cream for my kids. I’ve got five kids and 12 grandkids and I’ve been just making that stuff for them all this time and had a lot of special recipes that were handed down from my mom and my grandmother,” said Mowry. “It’s hard in a rural area, there’s not much profit, but it’s fun.”

For Kevin Shaw, he opened up Peruvian Accents nine years ago, bringing ‘Peruvian Craftsmanship’ to Pine Mountain Club.

He says being in a small town, businesses look out for each other.

“It’s just a great community of all of us working together,” said Shaw. “All of the shop owners, we all try to help each other. If I don’t have something, I’ll send somebody tomorrow at the antique shop or to Jeff down at the other shop.”

The festival even reached off the mountain.

“We do events for the military all the time. We go out in the riverbeds and give out stuff to the homeless. We distribute disaster relief like in the Palisades, the fires, and all the disasters,” said Anthony Bertolino, the CEO of Eagle Vision Outreach.

He says they started in 202; and at the Lilac Festival, have been collecting donations to put towards a project benefitting first responders.

Whether it's supporting these businesses or enjoying the entertainment, the Lilac Festival brings everyone together.

“I really enjoy the residents in town,” said Shaw. “I enjoy the way that people feel when they come up for the first time, especially.”

With another successful Lilac Festival in the books, Pine Mountain Club locals thanks the community for keeping these events alive.

