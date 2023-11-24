Paying it forward: Frazier Park bank gives to 'Paws with a Cause'

Video shows California Bank and Trust donating shelter necessities to local animal rescue, Shelter on the Hill.

Dog food, beds, food, and cleaning supplies are donated to the shelter by a donor.

Shelter on the Hill is thankful and hopes to continue to gain community support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thanksgiving 2023 is behind us, but there are still ways you can give this Holiday season– and plenty of people and organizations who need your help.

The California Bank and Trust pays it forward to assist some furry friends.

Robin Reno, the cattery manager at Shelter on the Hill, said, “This is something really wonderful that they started last year. And we are very grateful that they want to pick us to be the recipient of all this good stuff for our animals.”

The California Bank and Trust hosts a charity event where they choose one local business to donate to.

Merchant teller Claudia Hager said, “It turns out really well. I mean, the community loves animals up here.”

As the only bank in Frazier Park, giving back to the community is close to the company’s heart.

Both this year and last, the bank chose Shelter on the Hill.

“We just love what they do there,” Hager said. “How they adopt animals out and so this is our favorite organization to pick.”

Shelter on the Hill: A Humane Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and reuniting lost or abandoned animals.

All of it is done on donations– all of it.

“We need every single bit of it and we use it,” Reno said.

She adds that the shelter needs cleaning supplies, cat litter, and pee pads the most.

“We clean constantly so that we can have a good sterile, good environment for the animals,” Reno said.

Although the event has passed, Shelter on the Hill still accepts donations and community support.

Hager said, “I love animals. They are very dear to me so anyway I can help, I always talk to Candace [with Shelter on the Hill] if there are animals in need.”

Reno said, “I love Shelter on the Hill. It’s all I ever wanted to do since it opened.”

If you’re still in the giving mood, visit Shelter on the Hill on 879 Lebec Rd in Lebec.

