Predator sightings surge in southern Kern, Ventura County mountain communities

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — Residents across southern Kern County's mountain communities are reporting an unprecedented surge in predator activity, with sightings extending from Lebec to Lockwood Valley in Ventura County. Multiple residents say livestock and pets have been killed by what they believe are mountain lions, prompting calls for increased attention from wildlife officials.

"If nothing changes, somebody is going to get killed plain and simple," Grisbach said.

Laurel Grisbach began documenting the issue after noticing reports online. She reached out to neighbors and started cataloguing sightings and suspected mountain lion kills throughout the area.

"Apex predators? No, that's a new thing for this area. I've checked with my neighbors, some who have been out here for generations, and they have never seen anything like this before," Grisbach said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife's District 5 acknowledges receiving multiple reports from the region. Officials are encouraging residents to continue documenting incidents through proper channels.

"What we recommend is submitting a wildlife incident report to us, CDFW, and in that way, we can get in contact with the reporting party to guide them, or even respond to the area where it happened in some instances," Cort Klopping said.

Michael Hansen, another resident affected by the predator activity, described the current situation as unsustainable.

"I think they all want to coexist with us, and I think we're doing that, but right now, it's just out of control, and then they're just going after all our livestock, and we're really not coexisting. They're killing everything around us," Hansen said.

Darla Vanderlip noted a concerning change in predator behavior patterns.

"In my opinion, the Cougars are very bold. They're getting much bolder," said Vanderlip. "I want to shine a light on it. I want CDFW to pay attention to us. I feel like we are really just floundering over here."

Residents emphasize they understand wildlife encounters are part of mountain living, but say the frequency of recent incidents has them concerned for their safety and that of their animals.

