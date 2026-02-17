Rain and snow to impact travel on the Grapevine

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Rain and wind are expected to impact travel throughout Kern County in the coming days, with the Grapevine potentially seeing snow and icy conditions.

Bakersfield and parts of Kern County were hit with rain on Monday, a trend that is expected to continue. Rain is expected to be light for the remainder of Monday, however more precipitation is in the forecast in the next few days.

CHP-Fort Tejon responded to four crashes along the Grapevine on Monday.

Officer DC Williams said all of the crashes were due to drivers speeding in rainy conditions.

Williams said as of Monday afternoon they are not planning on shutting down the Grapevine and will keep a close eye on the roads.

However, if they see cars spinning out of control or if there is ice buildup, they will close the roadway.

"That's the main reason why we close is due to ice buildup on the road. So if we start seeing these conditions, what we'll do first is escort people through, we'll work together with the New CHP area, we'll escort traffic to a certain point where the officers will pick up that traffic. We'll pick up the traffic going north on and make sure that they get through," Williams said.

Truck driver Bernie Munoz drove through the Grapevine at 6 a.m. without any issues and says he always takes extra precautions when driving in hazardous conditions.

"So I was pretty safe all this morning driving to Fresno. It's just a little bit of rain before Fresno. Whenever it rains, whenever it snows, whenever it's windy, yeah, we do have to slow down. We gotta take more precautions," Munoz said.

