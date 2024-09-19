Raise money for shelter animals by drinking wine and eating cheese

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Shelter on the Hill in Frazier Park prepares for its 22nd annual Wine and Cheese fundraiser on Saturday, September 21 at the Tejon Ranch Equestrian Center.



If you’re looking to wine down this weekend, why not support animals while you’re at it?

Shelter on the Hill prepares to host its biggest annual fundraiser– the Wine and Cheese fundraiser.

The Wine and Cheese fundraiser will be held at the Tejon Ranch Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 21. It starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Money raised goes towards keeping the animal shelter open.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shelter on the Hill: a Humane Society is serving up wine and cheese for the 22nd time at their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“All the money that’s raised here and at the thrift store which I am in right now, that goes towards keeping the doors open for our animal shelter,” said Sue Alberti, one of the organizers.

She adds that the event brings in roughly 250 people with live music, gourmet cheeses, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options.

Not to mention, additional treats donated by local businesses.

Alberti tells me that the shelter has found homes for almost 2,000 cats in its 10 years– all made possible by fundraisers like these, and the help of volunteers.

“We have just an amazing group of volunteers that help us not just for the fundraiser, but for the shelter in general,” said Alberti. “The shelter wouldn’t be open without volunteers.”

Live and silent auctions will take place, with items including Don Laughlin's Casino & Resort two night stay, one cord of red oak by Firewood Connection, Lobo Wine Basket by Wulff Vineyards, Pine Mountain Club getaway including a one night stay at the Pine Mountain Inn, two kayaks, handmade quilts, antique spinning wheel, musical instruments, dining and shopping gift certificates donated by local businesses, wine baskets, spa baskets, golf basket, ACE basket, Trader Joe's basket, Dog & Cat baskets and more.

Live music at the event will be performed by local artist Cary Park. Sandwiches are donated by La Sierra Mexican Restaurant and Mountain View Mini Mart. Desserts are donated by Crow's Custom Cookies and Venita's Gourmet. Beer is donated by Advanced Beverage.

Entry is $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Rescued Treasures Thrift Store, Frazier Mountain Real Estate, or Alpine Village Realty.

For additional questions, call 661-472-4211.

