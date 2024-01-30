Shedding a light on the mountains

Video shows Vibrant Life Market and Cafe celebrating their three year anniversary.

Catering to specialized diets, Vibrant Life says they offer locally grown, organic produce.

Vibrant Life plans to expand in the upcoming year, starting with a community garden.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shining a light on a mountain community go-to when it comes to healthy eating options– the Vibrant Life Market and Cafe celebrated three years serving the community, and what each day brings to the menu.

Angelica Martinez, director of operations at the Vibrant Life Market and Cafe, said opening the business really helped bring healthy food options that are hard to access on the mountains.

She said, “What I like to say about our name, Vibrant Life Market and Cafe, is that what we’re about is food, art, music, and love.”

Martinez says the store caters to many specialty diets including keto, gluten free, and paleo.

“We felt like there is an opportunity for us to provide primarily predominantly organic grab-and-go foods, convenience foods where people can grab their lunch, head out,” Martinez said. “It’s healthy, it’s light, it’s fresh, and we’re really kind of enjoying getting creative on that side.”

Vibrant Life is a seasonal market, and only serves produce from local farms in California.

Martinez personally retrieves the stores’ orders. She said, “I go and pick up the produce directly from farms. So typically what you’re gonna find inside of our walk-in has been picked within 48 hours by the time it gets here. So I can say with confidence, it’s fresher than any produce you’re gonna find in a big-box store.”

Vibrant Life also makes baked goods by scratch.

Brian Remmen, head baker at Vibrant Life, said baking has become a huge passion for him.

“I made sour dough every morning, and now we’re doing einkorn flour breads, and I also make muffins,” Remmen said.

He especially enjoys being able to serve homemade bread.

“Bread is an ancient food that somehow, it just makes you feel maybe every past life that you did it,” said Remmen. “And you’re just remembering all the fun you’ve had over the centuries.”

One of the main concerns people have when it comes to buying homemade goods or organic produce is the cost. But Vibrant Life says they’ve got you covered.

“I feel like not enough people know that we accept EBT,” said Martinez. “Fresh organic produce, organic groceries– it’s doable.”

Vibrant Life says they want to sprout the business and the community, with a community garden.

“A big part of a community gardens that there’s work equity. You work the garden, you get the food. And so that’s the long term grand vision that we’re really gonna focus on this year,” Martinez said.

Vibrant Life Market and Cafe thanks the community and Mountain Memories Association for supporting their local business.

While the celebration has already passed, Vibrant Life opens their doors every Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

