Snow play: rules and tools for visitors and residents in Frazier Park

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce shares how everyone can safely and respectfully enjoy the snow.



The winter solstice starts on December 21st– and with winter, often comes snow for the mountains.

But before taking out your winter gear, the mountains have a few reminders and tools for both residents and visitors.

The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce has additional tools and resources on their website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Driving along the I-5 during the winter, it’s not uncommon for the California Highway Patrol to shut parts of the highway due to icy or snowy conditions.

This makes it harder for residents to enter.

But they have an extra resource to help expedite the process– the residential snow pass.

BJ Saidi, president of the Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce says, “This is for residents only, and they do need proof of residency when they purchase these passes, and it’s limited to two per household too.”

He says these passes are not a requirement for residents, but help CHP verify who is and isn’t a resident when they have to shut the roads.

As for visitors, the Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce offers different resources– for when the roads are open.

“There’s also a checklist [to] make sure you bring blankets and gloves and extra water and pick in your chains, especially if it’s snowing,” said Saidi.

Plus some guidelines, snow play maps, and ways to contact CHP and Caltrans regarding traffic conditions and information.

Visitors are also required to purchase a Forest Adventure Pass through the Los Padres National Forest to park at the certain snow play locations.

The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce reminds visitors to be mindful of those living in the mountains.

“We also do want to ask them to be respectful, there is a lot of private property up there that they do not trespass and clean up after themselves and remember that there is a lot of traffic going through. Not to double park and put themselves in danger where there’s a lot of traffic,” said Saidi.

Additional resources are available on the Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

