Snowfall strands some mountain drivers as officials warn against risky travel

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rain and snow are expected to continue across Kern County’s mountain communities this week after a fast-moving storm caught some drivers off guard Monday, stranding vehicles and forcing road closures in the Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club areas.

The storm moved into southern Kern County early in the day, bringing heavy rain before quickly transitioning to snow by midday. According to the California Highway Patrol’s Fort Tejon area office, the rapid change in conditions led to multiple vehicles becoming stuck on Mil Potrero Highway as drivers attempted to leave the area ahead of the storm.

“The storm hit pretty quick. Snow fell sooner than forecasted, and a lot of people were caught off guard and unprepared,” said CHP Officer D.C. Williams.

Authorities shut down the roadway to clear stranded vehicles so snowplows could access the area. Tow trucks were eventually able to remove the vehicles and reopen the road several hours later, but officials say many cars were abandoned and may have suffered damage from towing or exposure to the elements.

“The car has to be moved so we can get the plows through there,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t be driving that car until I got it thoroughly checked out.”

Beyond the immediate safety risks, AAA warns drivers who ignore road closures or chain requirements could face complications when filing insurance claims.

“Ignoring a road closure could create complications in the claims process because the driver knowingly entered a hazardous area,” said Kandace Redd, senior public affairs specialist with AAA. “More importantly, it puts your life and the lives of first responders at risk.”

While coverage varies by policy, officials say insurance companies typically investigate road conditions, closures and advisories when reviewing claims tied to severe weather incidents.

Williams emphasized that mountain conditions can change rapidly and urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during storms.

“If there’s a closure, don’t drive around it. If there’s snow and you’re not well equipped, just turn around and head back home and postpone things,” he said.

Officials advise residents to avoid travel if possible while the storm system moves through Kern County. Drivers who must travel are urged to use four-wheel-drive vehicles, carry chains and keep emergency supplies in their cars in case they become stranded.

