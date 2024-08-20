FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Ready to hike through county lines in one day? The mountain communities encourage locals and visitors to take a hike and explore nature.



During the winter, many people visit the mountain communities for the snow. But in the warmer seasons, it’s time to hike.

The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce started the 3-2-1 challenge in 2018, where locals and visitors hike up to three peaks, in two counties, all in one day.

The 11+ mile hike does require some planning, especially if you want to make the trip in one day.

Three peaks, two counties, one day. This challenge was created by the Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce about six years ago.

BJ Saidi, president of the Mountain Chambers, said, “The 3-2-1 hiking challenge started in 2018 and it was designed to attract tourism to the area.”

Once the challenge was announced… both locals and visitors have been lacing up their hiking boots. But participation rates have been going downhill.

“There was an initial incline in participants when it started,” said Saidi. “And then during COVID, there was an all time low.”

But that didn’t stop 23ABC neighborhood reporter, Avery Elowitt, and 23ABC Assistant News Director, John Madden, from embarking on the 11+ mile journey.

Starting off strong, we had to hike up to Mount Pinos– the highest peak in Ventura county. After that was Sawmill Mountain, the highest peak in Kern county. Wrapping up the challenge was the final peak, Grouse Mountain.

The hike does require some planning, especially if you want to make the trip in one day.

According to leavenotrace.org, some of the ‘ten essentials’ include food, water, and sun protection.

Also follow the pack-in, pack-out rule.

“I think hikers in general are good habitually on picking up after themselves, but we ask people to be mindful of that,” said Saidi.

To increase accessibility, there is day and overnight camping at Sheep Camp.

To complete the challenge, the Mountain Chamber website says to:



Take a picture at all 3 summits with the signs.

Email the photos to 321challenge@mymountainchamber.com. Please allow up to 7 days for staff to approve the images. Once your completion photos have been approved, you'll receive your Certificate of Completion pdf and link to purchase a commemorative patch. (purchase includes a few little surprise items!)

The route that 23ABC took was out and back, not a loop. Additional resources regarding the 3-2-1 challenge are available on the Mountain Chamber website.

