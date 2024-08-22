UPDATE: Hard Rock Tejon Hotel and Casino are getting off the ground

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Cranes, tractors, and hard hats fill the property that, in 2025, will become the Hard Rock Tejon Hotel and Casino.



The Hard Rock Tejon Hotel and Casino, now visible from Highway 166, not only builds the community’s excitement, but now, towards the sky.

Anticipation is on the rise as construction builds upwards.

Phase one of the Hard Rock Tejon Hotel and Casino is on track to open in December 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Candi Asuncion with the Tejon Indian Tribe said construction for the Hard Rock Tejon Hotel and Casino is right on track.

“We have this steel infrastructure going up and there’s massive cranes out there and a lot of soft dirt, but it’s just anything that we see out there new, we get really excited about,” said Asuncion.

Construction is in phase one, which includes the 150,000 square ft casino floor.

“It will have 2,500 slot machines, 48 game tables, and it'll have numerous beverage and food establishments and restaurants,” said Asuncion.

She adds that the revenue raised through Hard Rock will not only go toward tribal members, but Kern county as a whole.

“It benefits Kern county because one of the big things is tourism and all this economic growth and development that's coming out here towards the end of the south of Bakersfield,” said Asuncion.

Asuncion said the project will create between 3,300 to 5,000 job opportunities, from the start of construction through opening.

“One thing about this project that we are really focused on is workforce development,” said Asuncion. “Not only opportunities for our tribal members, but opportunities for Kern County members as well.”

