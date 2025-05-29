Welcome home: New residents settle in to Terra Vista following Grand Opening

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — A new development is one step closer to completion just off the I-5. It's been less than a month since the Terra Vista apartment living allowed tenants to move into the new complex.



Just over a year since breaking ground, Terra Vista at Tejon is finally open and taking in residents.

When it comes to finding housing, many look for amenities, location, and affordability. Becca Bland with Tejon Ranch says Terra Vista maintains each of these qualities.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt talked with one of the residents at the new property, who shares why they made the move.

On May 17, Tejon Ranch hosted its grand opening celebration of Terra Vista.

Just over a year since breaking ground, the apartment community across from the Outlets at Tejon already has residents, including Olivia Chester.

“I moved in about… the second week of May,” said Chester. “I was like one of the first residents here.”

Becca Bland, the marketing director for the Tejon Ranch Company, says since officially opening on April 30, she’s met many tenants walking through different stages of life.

“We have Olivia who just graduated from college. We have families with their first baby. We have retirees who are saying, ‘I don't wanna deal with homes anymore,’” said Bland.

When it comes to finding housing, Chester says a big factor in choosing where to live was affordability.

“Just transitioning out of college, that was one of my biggest things is affordability,” said Chester. “If you go to LA, you will not see these same prices. People are paying like $1,000 for just a single bed and like a house to share with a whole bunch of others.”

Chester says that was one of the reasons why she chose to move from Santa Barbara to Terra Vista.

“Once I saw that this rent is a really good price and in this location, it was a simple yes because these days, things are very hard to afford, especially apartment buildings,” said Chester.

Bland says one of the challenges in determining the cost of rent is location.

“We are more on the southwest pricing of Bakersfield– really, really affordable compared to what you see in LA or even Santa Clarita,” said Bland.

The average rent in Bakersfield is $1,197 per month, while the average in Los Angeles is $2,170 per month– according to Apartments.com.

At Terra Vista, prices range from $1,450 up to $1,850 from a studio to a two bedroom respectively.

The property is still expanding, with more buildings and amenities to come.

“We always tell people, come tour the place,” said Bland. “You can see pictures, you can see this interview and have me explain how beautiful it is. But until you see it, people are always just wowed and their jaw drops.”

Bland says Terra Vista is still accepting applications on their website, and invites those interested to reach out.

