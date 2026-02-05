Who’s responsible? Frazier Park road hole sparks confusion

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — A small community in Frazier Park is worried about a large hole on the side of the road, and some are afraid an accident could happen.

Diana & Gail Andrews are Frazier Park residents, and they say, “it's like damned if you do and damned if you don't, so I don't know what else to do.”

A large hole caused by recent rain is creating safety concerns in Frazier Park.

The Andrews says the damage is about four feet deep and several feet wide, formed along their road after heavy rain.

The family says they tried to make repairs themselves but received a violation notice from the county, telling them they were not allowed to work on the road. “We're afraid to touch it because we got fined $200 for not having the right permit, a grading permit, on our own property to use our own dirt to fix our road that the county claims they do not own.”

Adding to the issue is that there is confusion over whether it's a public or private road. The county public works department says it's not the county's responsibility to fix it because it’s on private property. But residents say the opposite.

“I think they should be liable for some of it because if we try to touch it, if there was an accident here, we could get sued for it.” the Andrews said.

However, the road does appear on the Kern County Assessor’s map.

For the Andrews, they say it's about safety, and they are worried an accident might happen or something worse.

