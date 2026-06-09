Search continues for man who fell into the Kern River

Search crews are continuing their efforts after a man went missing in the Kern River on Saturday, June 6. As the operation enters another day, family and friends are staying close by, waiting for news.

Saturday, 36-year-old Corey Vargas of Bakersfield came to Keyesville Beach near Lake Isabella to fish with his 9-year-old son.

His family, who declined an on-camera interview, say their dog ran off, and while Corey grabbed the leash, he lost his footing and fell into the river, his son, falling in with him.

Friends managed to pull Corey’s son to safety but couldn’t reach Corey.

Since then, Kern County Search and Rescue crews have scoured roughly 4-5 miles of the river so far, bringing in multiple tools to help in the search.

“We’ve used the air 2 Kern County Sheriff helicopter, we’ve used Kern County Fire’s helicopter, we’ve used Kern County sheriff drones, and we’ve used boat teams, more than 20 boat trips have been made to cover the area,” said Captain of the Kern Valley Search and Rescue Brian Baskin.

Captain Baskin says though their efforts are going strong, Corey’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The Kern River is widely considered one of the most dangerous rivers in the United States. The primary hazards include deceptively fast undercurrents, freezing water temperatures, and hidden underwater debris like boulders and fallen trees

Family members say Corey was a former Boy Scout, familiar with the river’s surroundings, but not someone who would willingly swim in it.

For now, loved ones are staying close to the riverbank, waiting and praying for answers as search crews continue their efforts.

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