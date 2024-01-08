Alta Sierra Ski Resort Open for The First Time This Season With Ideal Conditions

ALTA SIERRA, Calif. — With the first big snow of the year, Alta Sierra ski resort opened this past weekend.

“It's incredible. The ride is amazing,” Jared Donoho, General Manager at Alta Sierra Ski Resort said.

Driving up towards the resort on Sunday was like entering another world, with conditions becoming more winterlike as you progress up the mountain.

“It was out of nowhere. We received about 12 to 14 inches of fresh powder last night,” Jared Donoho said

Alta Sierra opened on Saturday, but on Sunday, the conditions were perfect.

“Lots of powder, it's like really easy to learn on,” said beginner snowboarder Regean Cole.

“With the fog, It's been a little bit different. I've never snowboarded in the fog before,” Jake Ferris said.

Locals call the fog and Cloud Shirley and it's not without benefits.

“There's low visibility, but it preserves our snow and it makes it to where we can keep this place open longer,” Donoho explained.

On the mountain it was all smiles as new customers came to experience the ski resort, as well as the regulars.

Regulars like Cash.

I've been waiting all year for this!'' Cash exclaimed.

Cash is one of the most well known snowboarders at Alta Sierra and he's been skiing for six years, starting when he was two years old.

“My dad taught me,” he explained.

You can rent ski equipment and Alta Sierra. They do repairs and hot wax by hand.

I decided that I needed to get in on the action despite not having skied since I was 10 years old.

Management at Alta Sierra sent a very nice employee out with me because of my lack of experience.

Alta Sierra offers both skiing and snowboarding lessons.

I have great hopes for the season,” Donho said, “We're starting about the same time last year and we had an epic snow year last year. This year, as long as road conditions stay good, I think that we can plan to be open for a long haul.

I asked Cash to describe his experience of his day in one word. He thought about it.

“Love-you-dad.”

Alta Sierra will be open on weekends from nine to four when the weather permits it.

You can head to their website here to see if they are open today.

