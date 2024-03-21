BACK IN TIME: Dance at Lake Isabella Senior Center Features Live Music

Video shows Pete adn the Misfits jamming away at the Lake Isabella Senior Center.

A dance at the Lake Isabella Senior Center features live music, including a pianist and a trumpeteer.

“Act crazy, dance and show off, make the body work a little bit,” Carl Hawkins said laughing.

Hawkins and his wife host a dance at the Senior Center that features live music.

“The Band is a group called Pete and the Misfits,” Hawkins said, introducing the band.

Seniors come to dance or just listen to the live music, desserts and drinks are provided and a 50/50 raffle is held.

“It’s making us old people feel young I guess.”

Hawkins says they are hoping to get more people to attend.

“If you sit down and just don’t do anything you’re going to kick the bucket.”

They dress up and throw celebrations for holidays, last week they had a Saint Patrick’s dance.

“We’re all just a group of old folks that’s having a little bit of fun.”

The dance takes place at the Lake Isabella Senior Center every Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

