Culvert Replacement Happening on 178 Near Walker Pass

CANEBRAKE, Calif. — “State Route 178 Culvert Replacement Project started this week on Monday. What the project aims to do is replace two outdated corroded culverts that are up on 178 near 178 near Walker Pass,” said Christoper Andriessen, Public Information Chief for Caltrans District 9.

The new culverts are plastic, which will corrode slower than the metal ones they are replacing. In addition they have new guards and are surrounded by concrete for protection.

“It is anticipated to be completed by January 31st, pending the availability of materials or other outside factors.”

In tandem with the Culvert repairs are sloping corrections happening on the road as well.

“We have one way traffic control going on right now with up to ten minute delays. It shouldn't be anything more severe than that.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

