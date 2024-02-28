'Devastating' Lake Isabella Resident Reeling After Home Lost in Fire

Video shows the charred remains of of Lake Isabella Resident Jannae Wren's home.

On Thursday February 22 Wren's home caught on fire while she was away due to unknown circumstances. Nothing was salvageable.

It was last Thursday when Lake Isabella Resident Jannae Wren came home to find her house in flames, and she’s still searching for answers for what happened.

“I left for 30 minutes. I came back and it was all up in the air. That’s all I know,” Wren told me

That’s Jannae Wren, who didn’t want to appear on camera but spoke to me about her experience losing her home to a fire last week.

““Devastating would be my words.” said Jannae Wren.

Since then, her friend Kendra Brewer has set up a Gofundme for her and is collecting donations.

““I would be devastated at her point. I would be breaking down into a million pieces and she stayed strong,” Brewer said

Brewer says donations and clothes can help Wren.

Brewer and Wren met because Wren helped out at at a food pantry Brewer helped run.

“She’s bubbly you would say. She’s always outgoing and happy, she’s a hard worker and she helps out everybody she can,” Brewer said.

Wren says the fire department told her they weren't sure how the fire started – Wren is hoping to learn more.

A neighbor told her that he saw flames near the telephone pole first.

Since Wren did not have fire insurance she is starting again from scratch.

Nothing was salvageable from either her home, garage, or RV.

“My security blanket has been ripped from me. Not really having a place to call mine and not knowing the animals that I had that are gone is the hardest part of it all.”

Brewer is asking the community to donate whatever they can.

““Anything helps. It really does. She has nothing left and that's hard, anything helps, even if it’s just prayers.”

