Forged in Flames: Blacksmithing Classes Now Being Offered in Wofford Heights

The Kern River Valley Art Association is now holding blacksmithing classes.

Video shows students forging S-Hooks from steel rods.

If you are like me, you probably thought the chances you’d ever use a forge were pretty low. However, the Kern River Valley Arts Association is making those odds a lot higher for Kern River Valley residents by offering blacksmithing classes, no prior experience needed.

“It's just really fun to put yourself into a piece of art and put it into your own hands.,” Scott Alten, the blacksmithing instructor, said.

The introductory class started with background and safety information given by instructor Scott Alten, but it wasn’t long until the forge was lit.

Participants soon started on their first project, an S-Hook.

“It's an old west style S-Hook, we’re gonna make it somewhat decorative and it will be useful as well,” Aten said, “It introduces new blacksmiths to a couple of new processes, tapering, twisting, getting used to hitting where you want on the metal.”

“This is the first time I've ever seen anyone teaching this kind of stuff so I was interested right away,” said class participant Asgar Salazar.

Salazar says the skill appeals to him because of its historical significance.

“With the first couple of swings of the hammer I was thinking this is going to go bad this is not going to come out good, but little by little with the instructions they were giving me, it started taking shape. It came out better than I thought.”

Alten says that for some, blacksmithing seems prohibitive.

“A lot of people are intimidated by the tools that you need.”

However, he told me it's simpler than most think. First, you need a way to heat the metal, then...

“Pretty much all you need is a hammer and something hard to hit it on.”

He says the hardest part for most is simply finding a space to work.

“That’s why we have this great venue here.”

The introductory class gives you all you need: providing safety equipment, the forge, anvil, and all the tools required.”

“They're letting you use the gloves, the eye protection, the coverall and the metal that you get, the propane that you’re using. I would say it’s very underpriced,” Salazar said.

“It's a craft that's been around for so long it's almost primal, you’re taking fire and you're heating up an element and then you’re shaping it into something that you want,” Alten said, “Imagination is really your only limitation.”

To sign up for a class you can go to krvaa.org.

“Having the community involved is a great way to have to get that opportunity out there,” Alten said.

“There's a lot of people I know that are interested in this type of stuff. I'm excited about the next class,” Salazar said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

