Hanning Flat Tour: Nature Preserve in Kern River Valley Has History and Wildlife to Maintain

Video shows ancient Tübatulabal mortar sites, a spring once used to bootleg whiskey, and stunning views of a nature preserve in the Kern River Valley.

Hanning Flat is a relatively new nature preserve that spans 4,800 acres in the Kern River Valley. It is rich with history and with wildlife.

“This land has a long and varied history and was first used by the Tübatulabal Tribe,” said Kathy Dwyer, a member of the Board of Directors for The Kern River Valley Heritage Foundation.

“This is just one of many bedrock mortar sites. The bedrock mortars which we used for pulverizing nuts, berries and meat.”

The land has been used for ranching in the past, and a local rancher uses the land during parts of the year to let his cattle graze. This helps reduce wildfire risk on the land.

The nephew of Cecil Hanning, the land’s namesake, found another use for the property during prohibition.

“He used the spring water and the remote location to manufacture bootleg whiskey.”

The Heritage Foundation is a non-profit, entirely volunteer organization.

“Our goal is to preserve and protect open lands which have ecological value, historical value and scenic value. This area meets all of those qualifications.”

On their land they have undertaken habitat enhancement projects to bring wildlife back.

One such project is their effort at Hanning Flat to give the burrowing owl a place to thrive.

The foundation has constructed fifteen artificial burrows for burrowing owls to take advantage of.

“This is just helping them because their population is really in decline and this is just the perfect place for them. They like wide open expanses on a slight slope so this place is just made for burrowing owls.”

Dwyer says that they now have at least six burrowing owls using the burrows.

“We have at least one breeding pair and are hoping for the arrival of baby owlets this spring.”

The property has a game camera so the foundation can see the wildlife on the preserve, which includes owls, wolves and mountain lions.

The 4,800 acres is by far the largest piece of land managed by The Heritage Foundation, and it’s surrounded by land owned by BLM, The Forest Service and the Autobahn.

“This gives wildlife a wide expanse to roam and provide for all their survival needs.”

It is closed to the public.

“Unfortunately we feel this area would be overtaken by off road vehicles, and disturb the ecological balance here.”

But the Heritage Foundation does let people explore, you just need to coordinate with them.

“We can either open up the property for them to wander around for a certain amount of time or we have anything from volunteer work days, to guided hikes, to open houses.”

You can learn more about the foundation and sign up to be on their contact list at krvhf.org.

