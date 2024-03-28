Isabella Lake Fishing Derby brings families closer during successful three day event

Video shows families bonding and reeling in fresh catches at the annual Isabella Lake Fishing Derby.

The Isabella Lake Fishing Derby give participants the opportunity to win cash prizes.

“It’s calming, it’s low risk, high reward, you just come out here and have fun, and maybe you’ll catch something,” said Ethan Sagun.

That’s local Ethan Sagun, who participated in this year's Derby, and he’s not alone.

“I’m with my mother, my mom,” Sagan said.

“I want to say we’ve done the derby, five or six times, maybe seven,” Nicole Secrest said.

And they’re not the only family members who have traditions of attending the derby together, all around the lake, families play games, cook food, and try to catch some trout.

Organizers said that this fishing derby had the largest turnout since 2018.

