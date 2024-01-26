Kern River Valley Bridge Connection Brings Resources and Information to Seniors

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. — “Seniors really do have a specific challenge, there’s transportation issues when we look at if they have to go get services in Bakersfield, the financial struggles, there's just so many barriers for them to be able to get access,” said Karen Zuber, Co-Founder of KRV Bridge Connection.

Zuber helped found the KRV Bridge connection with her husband to connect KRV residents with much needed support services.

“Individuals and families that are struggling to make ends meet can come to a location and find the services that they don't have the opportunity to meet with here locally,” Zuber said.

Individuals like Dell Davis, a resident of Weldon who has lived in the Kern River Valley for over 35 years, went to the event because he and his wife have been taking care of his brother-in-law.

“He’s got cancer and he’s living with us, we’ve been taking care of him for the past year,” Davis said.

It’s put a financial strain on his household.

“The burden has been mainly on us, and I came in here mainly to see if I can get some help.”

After speaking with Kern Family Health Care he learned useful information.

“We can actually get help with the gas because we have to make several trips a week to Bakersfield, sometimes five days in a row.”

Learning more from connecting with a woman at the event.

“One of the ladies, her husband, was a vet and my brother in law is a vet. There was an act that they passed in ‘22 for the veterans and so we are going to look into that and where we can hopefully get more help through the VA,” Dell said.

The KRV Bridge connection represents collaboration of community members and multiple non-profits that are trying to make a larger impact in the Kern River Valley.

“It’s the community and the non-profit agencies that are coming up that are making it work. Our future goal is to have a building of our own, and we are in the process of working on them right now. It’s important for families to know where to go when they need help,” Zuber said.

“I think that’s very helpful, because just talking with them, I've learned a lot of useful information,” Davis said.

This isn’t the first event KRV Bridge Connection has held, and it won’t be the last.

“It seemed important that I should find out what help we can get and what’s available,” Davis said.

The next event the KRV Bridge Connection is holding is with CAP-K and will take place on February 20th.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

