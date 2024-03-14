LA VA Representative Visits Honor Flight Breakfast in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Honor Flight Breakfast takes place at the Lake Isabella VFW Post 7665 every second Thursday of the month.



Video shows Kern Valley Veterans and volunteers connecting during the monthly Honor Flight Breakfast.

A representative from the Los Angeles Veterans Affairs office visited Lake Isabella on March 14 2023.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

VFW Post 7665 in Lake Isabella serves veterans in the Kern River Valley that often have to travel to Los Angeles to receive care. On Thursday however, LA came to them, in the form of a representative from L.A Veterans Affairs.

“Our area is roughly 20,000 square miles and we cover five counties,” said Leandro G. Chayra, Acting Chief Veteran Experience officer with the Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Office

Chayra was invited to Thursday’s Honor Flight breakfast by organizer Gary Zuber.

He says the Kern River Valley is home to a growing number of veterans.

“There’s a lot more veterans moving in because it's such a wonderful community because it gives that small town feeling, everybody knows each other, everybody still says hi.”

His job includes spreading the word about the Pact Act that expands veteran health benefits, and he encourages vets to reach out to the LA VA for more information.

“The goal is to make sure those veterans get the services that they require,” Chayra said, “Reach out, see if your service is connected, and we can help you facilitate that, because then it opens up more doors for you to have services.”

He encourages veterans to get involved with the VA saying they can help veterans in the Kern River Valley with transport to LA.

“So, we want to reach out to those veterans and develop community partnerships to arrange transportation services to Bakersfield or West LA and work with community partners who may have access to transportation to help those Veterans that are maybe immobile.”

The Honor Flight Breakfast takes place at the VFW in Lake Isabella and is held every second Thursday of the month.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

