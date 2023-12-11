Polar Express Extravaganza Delights Children and their Families at KRV Branch Library

Video shows the Christmas Spirit come to life at the KRV Branch Library

“Today we are doing the Polar Express Extravaganza,” explained Elisabeth Duvall, Library Associate at the KRV Branch Library.

On Saturday Dozens of children and their family member went to the KRV Branch Library where the library employees helped bring the movie The Polar Express to life, starting with a chance for kids to decorate their own train cars

Then the movie played, library employees helped the movie break out of the screen and into the library – providing hot chocolate during the famous musical number – slurping it down, none of the children let it cool.

Children consumed with crafts – and reconnecting with old friends

“We love our community and we want to interact with them and we want to show them the magic of Christmas,”

Nearing the end of the film, a special guest interrupted.

Spreading cheer, Santa gave every child there a book to help expand their personal libraries.

“Our mission is to build literacy in the community, help children and adults, all ages fall in love with reading,” Duvall said.

By the end of the movie, children were given a sleigh bell, and with the music ringing out, you knew, they all believed.

