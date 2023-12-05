Building an education partnership: Shafter Learning Center and Bakersfield College

For a decade, the Bakersfield College has held classes at the Shafter Learning Center, but in recent years Bakersfield College has been contracted to help staff and run the Library in Shafter.

Alongside with providing library services, Bakersfield College employees also help Shafter area students who are interested in higher education with things like applications, financial aid questions, and other needs.

Samantha Saldaña is a Library Technician and a College Services Liaison for Bakersfield College who works at the Shafter Library and Learning Center. Saldaña is also a Shafter High School graduate who attended BC, and noted she wishes theses services were available to her when she was going through the process, but is happy to see others get the opportunity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you live in Shafter, you’re likely familiar with the Shafter Library and Learning Center behind me. If you live anywhere around Bakersfield, you’re likely familiar with Bakersfield College, but did you know about the partnership between the two organizations?

For over 10 years now, the Shafter Learning Center has hosted BC classes, but just a few years ago, the two entities started a collaboration providing library and higher education outreach resources in an effort to help lower the barrier to entry for Kern County residents.

“It starts from there of like, well, we're an educational institution. They're an educational institution. How can we connect our students to become their students and then move on, get education, develop skills, come back and be employed in the community and help build our community for the future,” said David Franz, Shafter Education Partnership Director.

“We also have a librarian that's out there at a regular, regular time during the week. And so she's helping them and able to support them through research services and help them work on papers or whatever assistance they need,” said Christie Howell, Bakersfield College Dean of Instruction.

“Of course I wish it was there sooner, but it makes me proud to see that now the future generations get to have that and it's going to be easier for them.”

That’s Samantha Saldaña, a Shafter High School Graduate that attended BC after.. Who is now helping students access resources provided by the learning center and BC because –

“There's definitely, like, a lot of confusion. A lot of the times not knowing what next steps to take or how to even begin the process, where to start. So then that's kind of where I can come in and help with just basics of filling out applications, how to contact financial aid, or how to just get their answers, their questions answered easily, and, you know, not having to go very far from home to look for those.”

Another way, the two education entities are helping to lower that barrier to entry for higher education is — if you are a Shafter High School graduate with a 2.5 GPA or higher and you're looking at going to Bakersfield College, well, you're eligible for a $250 scholarship to get you started.

