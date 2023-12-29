Christmas trees for cash: Shafter football players hold fundraiser

Following the Christmas holiday, Shafter High School football players are out pounding the pavement collecting Christmas trees in the Shafter and Rosedale communities for a $25 donation to raise funds for an educational team trip. The educational trip will take the team to the East Coast to see pertinent historical landmarks and areas.

23ABC followed Ezekiel Osborne, Mariyon Sloan, and Ethan Dunlap as they collected trees on Thursday. All noted that they were appreciative of those who wanted to help them out as they try to raise funds, while also helping the community.

In talking with one of the parents who helps with the fundraiser, Amy Osborne, she noted that last year the team was able to raise nearly $1,000 collecting trees and recycling them. Osborne also noted that if someone in the Shafter or Rosedale area is interested in getting their tree removed and recycled, to reach out using the contact information found on the Shafter High School Football Facebook page.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

$25 will get you a lot of things, for instance, if you’re standing at a gumball machine, it will get you 100 gumballs, though you might be there a while. But if you have a Christmas tree you’re looking to get rid of, for a meager $25 donation, members of the Shafter High School football team will come to pick up and dispose of your tree. I’m Sam Hoyle you’re neighborhood reporter in Shafter and you might be wondering what that donation will go to?

Following the players around on Thursday, they said they are raising money for an educational trip to the east coast. The trip will take them to pertinent points in US history and last year through this fundraiser they were able to raise nearly $1,000 to help offset some of those costs.

And these players don’t mind the work because not only is the work helping them, but it’s also helping the community.

"Every fundraiser we do that people participate in, it helps take off that amount and it helps players on our team get a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Ezekiel Osborne.

"Helping people out and doing it for a good cause," said Mariyon Sloan.

Though this is the first year these players will be undertaking the tasks themselves with no adult supervision, and in some cases, hilarity ensued.

"Well as you can see," said Ethan Dunlap as he showed the camera a knotted ratchet strap lock while everyone was laughing.

Nonetheless, the three student-athletes were happy to be working and excited to be raising money for their trip…

"We're going to see all these historic landmarks on the east coast and I think it's just a good bonding experience that we're going to have with the football team. Just get to stay over there for a couple of days," said Dunlap.

"How far are you willing to travel to pick up a tree?" 23ABC asked Sloan.

"Anywhere," said Sloan with a joking smile.

