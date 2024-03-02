GAME ON: ESports booming at Shafter, Kern High School District

On Friday, Shafter High School Administrators got a closer look at the newly renovated computer lab on campus. Though the room will be used for many school programs, one of the main uses will be for the Shafter ESports Club.

The video shows the newly renovated lab as ESports Club members gamed during their lunch period.

23ABC spoke with the Club's coach and students who noted they're happy about the constant growth of ESports globally, and that Shafter High School has such a robust program.

According to Kern High School District officials, 20 total schools have some form of ESports Program within the district.

By a show of hands, who likes video games but might not be that great at them? I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter, and you know who’s good at video games? The Shafter E-Sports Club and they’re working with some new digs.

On Friday, the High School unveiled its new computer lab to staff during lunch. Though multiple clubs will use the space, one of its primary uses will be for ESports

Like traditional sports at the high school level, E-Sports continue to shine in the national and global spotlight with professional and collegiate teams popping up all over the country. So much so, that the Shafter coach Nedy Lopez says her students are actively pursuing colleges that have a team so they can continue competing after high school.

“A lot of my students when applying for colleges actually looked for schools that had ESports teams. So not that they're being scouted by colleges, but they are looking for schools that have it so that way they can continue what they do here at the college level,” said Lopez.

And as time rolls, the industry is only expected to get bigger. According to a study by Grandview Research, a market research and consulting company in San Francisco, the industry was valued at $1.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow more than 25% year over year until 2030.

Looking locally, specifically in Shafter, it’s not just about the growth of the industry or being able to play video games at school, it's about providing a sense of community for gamers.

“It definitely brings people together because the stereotype for gamers is like your solo bolo and you're just by yourself and you're all — all for one. But whenever you're in ESports, it's kind of like a team effort. You bring everyone together and you kind of work as a team,” said Branson Clandenen

“It's given me kind of like the push I needed academically and socially, because when I came into freshman I didn't know what I was doing. I didn't know who to talk to. This club has helped me — talk to people and you know, help me keep my grades up and in check,” said Diego Delgadillo-Sanchez.

ESports isn't just happening here in Shafter, it's happening all over the world but when we look locally — again not just Shafter, according to Kern High School District officials about 20 schools have some form of club or ESports program on campus.

