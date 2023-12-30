Getting home safe for the holidays

As we head into the final holiday of 2023 and the first of 2024, getting home safe is imperative and includes not drinking and driving.

23ABC spoke with Paul Martel, a ride-share driver in Kern County with over 20,000 rides to his credit, who said the best way to get a ride in the farther-flung areas of the county is by being patient.

For those unable to get rides, the NHTSA recommends designating a sober driver or calling a friend who is sober to pick you up. THe NHTSA also recommends those who are hosting a party to make sure everyone attending has a sober ride home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we approach the final holiday of 2023 and the first of 2024, ensuring you have a safe way to get home is imperative.

Looking at National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, 31% of car crashes where someone dies were the result of someone driving under the influence.

According to NHTSA data, 304 people died as a result of a drunk-driving accident over the holidays in 2021 and over 4,500 people died in December drunk-driving crashes from 2017 to 2021.

When looking for a ride home ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft come to mind, so we spoke with Paul Martel, a driver in and around the Bakersfield area who has been driving for over 7 years and has given over 20000 rides in the process to get some tips for getting a ride home and he said: be patient.

“I would say use the two major platforms that are available. Keep refreshing. Perhaps turn them off, turn them back on. Same kind of tip if the price is high because of a demand. You can wait a little bit but just be persistent,” said Martel.

But in rural areas like Shafter or Wasco where it could be difficult to find a driver, the NHTSA recommends designating a sober driver, calling a friend to come pick you up, and if you are hosting a party, to not let someone who has been drinking get behind the wheel.

