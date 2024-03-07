Lowering the barrier to access healthcare in Shafter

Starting March 6, every other Wednesday a Kern County Family Health Care representative will be at the Shafter Family Resource Center to answer questions regarding healthcare access. Lupe Rodriguez is the member engagement representative for KCFH serving Shafter, Wasco, Delano, and McFarland. Rodriguez said the focus of having someone in-house is to be able to help Shafter families gain access to healthcare.

Isabelle Gutierrez is the Richland School District Coordinator of Student and Family Support Services. Gutierrez highlighted the partnership between the two organizations and noted the resource center also has several other services available to families in Shafter and their main focus is giving them the tools to succeed.

To learn more about the services available from the Shafter Family Resource Center, be sure to check out their websiteand Facebook page.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have heard of the Shafter Family Resource Center right behind me, they provide a variety of resources to families in the Shafter community and now, they’re hoping to lower the barrier to entry when it comes to healthcare care thanks to a partnership with Kern Family Health Care.

Starting Wednesday, a Kern County Family Health Care representative will be on-site at the Shafter Family Resource Center and continue every other week to help with questions relating to access to healthcare. Things like coordinating travel to appointments, help with health insurance, and things of that nature.

Lupe Rodriguez is the Member Engagement Rep for KCFH and said this program isn’t just here in Shafter, but all around Kern County, and everyone in her position simply just wants to help.

“We are here as face to face to be able to help our members not only with our health plan but also in our time of need, some times they need a connection to partners that we may have and we’re able to connect them with the community,” said Rodriguez. "My areas will be Shafter, Wasco, McFarland, and Delano, and there are representatives in other areas as well.

The Shafter Family Resource Center helps families with various things like preschool, foster children advocacy, car seat education, and emergency assistance… For Isabell Gutierrez, it’s about ensuring families have the tools to succeed.

“Maybe get their kids enrolled in school, provide those communications that they need, and just stabilize the family. Stabilize them, that's — that's what's important, provide those connections and relationships,” said Gutierrez. "So they don't have to go to Bakersfield and they have a better understanding of the services available to them."

To learn more about all of the services the Shafter Family Resource Center provides, be sure to check out this story on our website.

