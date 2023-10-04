Shafter First Friday set to come to a close for season on Friday

This coming Friday, the final installment of the Shafter First Friday series kicks off in Downtown Shafter. The third, and final, event of the season kicks off in downtown Shafter at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

The event will feature businesses and organizations from Shafter and surrounding communities. In this story, we spoke with two Shafter business owners and Shafter City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter. Across the last several months, the city of Shafter has come alive with it's downtown 'First Friday' series and this coming Friday is the final installment of the event for the season.

The event is a way for businesses and organizations from Shafter and surrounding communities to help build their public presence. For Haley Plaza, owner of the cottage bakery Handmade in a Home, the event presents an opportunity to get her start in her hometown.

“I just saw the whole community out pretty much which is what made me want to do it. There’s a lot of new people that I didn’t know, which I grew up in Shafter my whole life, but I saw a lot of new people so I just wanted to get involved with it and be a part of it,” said Plaza.

Jazmine Lucero owns Jazz's Creations, and builds self defense key chains. For her it’s an opportunity to talk with the public and expand her business in person, as opposed to solely online and through social media.

“I think because Shafter is a small town and a small little community and we do like to support one another and there’s not a lot of small businesses here, so I think First Friday help’s boost everyone's businesses. So everyone get’s to know a little bit about Jazz’s Creations and a whole bunch of other small businesses.

And from the city’s perspective, the series a great thing. While the community of Shafter may not be large, according to City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez, they’re proud and the First Friday series is a way to demonstrate that by getting out and supporting local businesses and organizations.

“We’re hopeful more people come out, enjoy the music, enjoy the food, bring their kids, shop around a little bit, support local entrepreneurs – the crafts and arts, listen to some music, get a bite to eat and just overall enjoy the camaraderie, the family gathering and feel a sense of community for Shafter.”

The City of Shafter's First Friday event kicks off this Thursday. Just kidding, Friday, making sure you're paying attention. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.



