Shafter Senior to receive solar and parking lot upgrades thanks to Federal grant

The Shafter Recreation and Parks District will add a solar array and upgrade the parking lot at the Walker Senior Center after receiving a $230,200 federal grant.

23ABC spoke with the R&P District Manager Phillip Jimenez who said the district is small in comparison to other organizations that also received grants from the same program and they're extremely thankful to be selected.

According to Jimenez, the Senior Center provides programming four times a week to area seniors and sees plenty of other uses, like being the hub for the Kern County Meals on Wheels North Kern.

Jimenez did note there is no solid timeline for the project at this point, as they are putting the individual pieces of the project out to bid.

How much does it cost you to cool your home in the summer? I bet it’s quite a pretty penny. I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter.

Now magnify that by the size of the Walker Senior Center which is also used as a cooling center in the summer, but thanks to a federal grant, they should see that bill drop quite a bit.

"It means a lot," said Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Phillip Jimenez after a heavy sigh.

A sigh of relief from Shafter Recreation and Parks district manager Phillip Jimenez. He said the district applied for the grant unsure of what to expect, but they’re exceptionally thankful for being selected.

“We heard the news about the grant, it was a mix of emotions, happiness, excitement and now understanding that we have to get to work to make sure we get this project all taken care of,” said Jimenez.

The grant which was for just over 230 thousand dollars, was part of a federal spending package passed by Congress with grants like the one for the Walker Senior Center in Shafter being advocated for by Congressman David Valadao.

"The only thing that we do is make sure when that bill is written and signed into law that those dollars are in that program but then we're actually marking some of those dollarsso we make sure they're going to specific organizations in specific communities."

According to Jimenez, the center runs programs for seniors four days a week including a variety of other programs like being a hub for Meals on Wheels.

In the past, we've talked about senior fitness classes at the center, but on Monday morning, it was a bit calmer, with coffee and loteria

For Rosemarie Jimenez, the senior center is a place of happiness.

"I really enjoy it, it keeps me going, and it helps me do my yard work because I feel more healthy, more moveable, and the company. I have company here that talks with me," said Rosemarie.

"How nice is it to see familiar faces on a regular basis?" asked 23ABC.

"Oh, really, really good. I feel good and happy."

In talking with Jimenez, he did say there isn't a well-established timeline for this project as they are still sending out pieces of this project out to bid.

