SPRAY SAFE: Ag producers, pesticide sprayers learn safe tactics from Kern County Farm Bureau

Friday marked the 18th annual Spray Safe event held by the Kern County Farm Bureau. The event teaches Ag producers and pesticide sprayers from all across Kern County the new laws and regulations they need to be aware of for the upcoming season, how to safely operate with pesticides in various capacities, and how to limit pesticide-related incidents.

23ABC spoke with two Kern County Ag producers in David Palla from JSS Almonds and Mark Hall from Grapevine Vineyards. Both noted that events like this are important for the reasons stated above.

At his year’s Spray Safe event where farmers, ranchers, and pesticide sprayers from all over Kern County can come to learn about new regulations and how to keep themselves and their neighbors safe when spraying pesticides.

The event is hosted by the Kern County Farm Bureau and Friday’s event was the 18th annual event with demonstrations on pesticide application, education on new regulations, and things like safely traveling with pesticides to name a few.

Daniel Palla, grower relations manager for JSS Almonds, told 23 ABC that as regulations constantly change, it’s important to hold events like this to ensure that Ag producers stay up to date and keep safety on their minds year-round.

“This is an outreach event for farmers and pesticide applicators to inform them on how to spray pesticides safely. Pesticide laws are constantly changing and people need to be refreshed,” said Palla.

Dating back to the beginning of 2022, the Department of Pesticide Regulations has levied 265 agricultural civil penalties on Ag producers and pesticide sprayers operating in Kern County. In that same period in nearby Tulare County, there were only 42.

Mark Hall who owns Grapevine Vineyards in southern Kern County, and is on the executive board for the Farm Bureau, said the idea to start holding the safe spray event was the result of an increase in pesticide-related incidents and increasing regulations as a result. And as regulations continue to change, communication is extremely important.

“The best way to avoid more regulations is to avoid having those problems in the first place,” said Hall. “They’ve talked about the laws and regulations, the safety equipment you need to wear, but mostly it’s being aware of what's going on around you and informing people, and people knowing what they need to do if there is an incident.”

Over 700 people attended this Spray Safe event on Friday, but there still is plenty to learn throughout the year. For more information be sure to check out the Kern County Farm Bureau.

