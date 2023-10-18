The change a decade makes: Shafter celebrates principal partner's day

On Wednesday, Kern High School District schools held Principal Partner's Day ceremonies to celebrate the support schools receive from their surrounding communities. In Shafter, principal Russell Shipley has been at the helm for nearly a decade and noted the event has blossomed in tandem with the schools educational offerings.

The video showcases the event at Shafter High School as members from in and around the Shafter community took a tour around the school to learn how the school is working for the betterment of its students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Wednesday, it was principal partners day here at Shafter High school. Now, the event is an initiative through the Kern High School District. However, not many of them look quite like this.

“About 10 years ago, I think we had maybe about 8 to 10 total in attendance. We had a small little conference room where we had a lot of the community come together and we kind of talked through and from there — there was the vision and the plan of what we knew the foundation would do and support of what we had. And from there it grew larger and larger,” said Shafter High School principal Russell Shipley.

The day is an event for community partners to come and see what’s happening with the school, and across the near decade that Russell Shipley has been at the helm of Shafter High School, a lot has changed for students.

“About 10 years ago, that’s all we had,” said Shipley referencing a powerpoint regarding alternative classes. “From that, we go to that”

“It’s the vision, it’s the philosophy of create every opportunity for every kid that walks through Shafter High; Every kid. From full rigor and advanced to vocational ed to CTE. For kids that maybe struggle with, you name the program or the pathway and it was that. It was that dream of — create something, build something, make something where every student has an opportunity for when they get ready to walk and graduate, whatever pathway they take, they’re ready.”

Shafter High School students come from all walks of life and from various parts of Kern County and changes that have occurred for students over the last decade have been noticed by educators from in and around Shafter.

“It's really nice to see the growth that has happened as the community has kind of stayed the same size. But the great things that they're producing are a really good recognition of the support that community has for this school.”

“They have, amazing programs they have. I think about the Floral Department, about the AG or the welding. It's just it's amazing to see these kids do things that most kids don't get an opportunity to.”

