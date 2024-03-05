Where to find your polling place, ballot drop box in Kern County

With Super Tuesday on the horizon, residents from Kern County can cast their ballots in various races this election season. This year's ballot includes races like presidential and senatorial candidates, county supervisors, and Prop 1.

In this story, you can see 23ABC neighborhood reporter Sam Hoyle driving around West and Northwest Kern County showcasing the polling locations in his neighborhood.

To find where your polling place or mail-in ballot drop-off box is, you can find that information on the Kern County Elections website.

I will spare you all of the communities that you can find me in because, well, you're tagging along with me to them today. Now, as most of us know, Super Tuesday is upon us. That means Kern County residents, you can vote in federal elections like presidential candidates and senators, as well as local and county elections like county supervisors.

Now, we all live very busy lives and it can be easy to not know where you're polling place is. So, we're going to take you to communities all around west and northwest Kern to show you where you can cast your ballot and do your civic duty.

Starting right here in Buttonwillow, right here behind me, it is the Pioneer Senior Citizen Center right on First Street.

Welcome to Lost Hills, one of the agricultural meccas of the United States, as well as the gates to Paso [Robles]. Now, on Super Tuesday, if you live in this community, right here at Lost Hills Park, specifically the Lost Hills Community Center is going to be your polling place and I've still got more of this trip to make. So I'm going to go grab a soda, and we'll see you when we get to Wasco.

Welcome to Wasco. So, when it comes to Super Tuesday or just elections, in general, there will be two options. Now, there will be this polling place right behind me at the Wasco Veterans Hall. However, there also is a ballot drop box at the Kern County Library branch here in Wasco. Now, say have a mail-in ballot that you didn't get a chance to send off. You're missing a stamp, whatever the situation may be, as long as you get it to that ballot box before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, or really any election day, you can slip that ballot in no problem and your vote will be counted. After 8 p.m. it will be invalidated. Now we've got one more stop on this trip. We're just going to head nine miles south down to Shafter.

Welcome to the final destination in this journey, we have landed in Shafter. Now very similar to Wasco. There will be two ways for you to cast your ballot on Super Tuesday. Right behind me is where that in-person polling place will be at the Shafter Veterans Hall and right around the corner from here at the Kern County Fire Station is where you can find that election ballot drop-off box.

Now in talking with Kern County elections officials. They said that all of these polling locations, not just the ones that I talked about, but across Kern County should be open because they do have enough poll workers on staff. However, they are still trying to recruit more for that special election that is happening later this month, as well as the November general election.

