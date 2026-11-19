Surveillance video from Santa Maria Way posted on Facebook Wednesday morning showed what appeared ot be four people targeting vehicles between about 12:30 and 2 a.m. Residents from Karla Street, just a few blocks away, also reported car break-ins Wednesday morning.

Shafter residents reported cash, sunglasses, and headphones among the list of items stolen. Others say their cars were damaged, but reported nothing missing.

Shattered glass littered driveways and streets. One resident told 23ABC that the window repair cost was causing undue stress.

Shafter police say the first call came in at 12:48 a.m. 15 vehicles were reported damaged as of midday Wednesday.

Shafter Police Lieutenant Janet Fernandez told 23ABC that this type of crime is rare in Shafter, saying there were no reported car break-ins in October.

She said people who park outside should use security cameras and keep their driveways well-lit.

Police say an investigation is underway. They say there are possible suspects, but nothing is confirmed.

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