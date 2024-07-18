An homage to 'Doc' Nigh: Tamara Nigh creates 'Dodge McQueen'

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Following his death, 'Doc' Nigh's daughter, Tamara, is carrying on his memory with her newly minted 'Dodge McQueen' in the style of Disney-Pixar's Lightning McQueen.



In February, Paul 'Doc' Nigh died following a car crash that happened as a result of a medical emergency while driving.

Following his death, Nigh's daughter, Tamara, is carrying on his memory by creating another 'Star Car' styled after Disney-Pixar's Lightning McQueen.

Tamara Nigh tells 23ABC, the experience of having the car is cathartic. Tamara said her goal is to continue to provide a positive facet to the surrounding area by providing smiles and turning heads everywhere she goes. In turn, she too gets to smile knowing it's her father's legacy she continues to maintain with the Dodge McQueen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Sam Hoyle, your Shafter Neighborhood Reporter, you may have seen this car driving around town, but do you know the history behind it? It's a testament to a man who played a vital role in Kern County's Car scene and in spreading positivity throughout the area.

"Well, I lost my best friend," said Tamara Nigh regarding her father's passing.

Earlier this year, Paul 'Doc' Nigh died in a car crash. A man as synonymous with Doc Brown in Bakersfield for his contributions to making people in the area smile.

Nigh's Daughter Tamara is now carrying out his legacy in her own way.

"I was going to carry on his legacy. I didn't know what to do with the car because his heart gave out and he totaled the car. So I sold it to a good friend of ours who is going to rebuild it, so it's back on the road before you know it. We're working on it now. So the way to carry on his legacy was I got this car."

A 2023 Dodge Charger decaled to look like Lighting McQueen from the hit Disney-Pixar Movie Series, Cars, making it a star car akin to her father's DeLorean which was made famous by the Back to The Future series featuring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

And it's plain to see that people are already loving it.

"There's Lighting McQueen! Ka-Chow! You know? People follow me home just so they can have their kids take pictures with it," said Nigh.

As the Dodge McQueen rolls, so does Nigh's Legacy, and for Tamara, it's a step in the right direction to bring a smile not just to someone else, but to herself as well.

"I know I will see him again someday, but this helps me get through this. Having a car in his honor, helps me get through it everyday."

So what's next for Tamara and the Dodge McQueen? Well in talking with her, she said she wants to do what her father did for many years and that's continue to spread positivity. To learn more about the car, we'll have that information in this story on our website.

I'm Sam Hoyle, your Shafter Neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

